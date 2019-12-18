Rocket wrestlers getting ready for another big season

The Forrest Rocket wrestling squad is in the early season stages of making weight and getting their lineup set before the action picks up after the New Year, but they scored two second place finishes and a third at the Harpeth Invitational on December 7.

Junior Noah Hill, who was the state runner-up at 195-pounds last season, swept his first three matches before Fairviews Jacob Clevenger came up with pin over Hill in the title match.

Senior Sammy Williams is off to a fast start as the Forrest senior also won his first three matches before being stopped by Wilson Centrals Jesse Richardson in the first round of the 285-pound title bout.

Forrest senior Nick McClendon, the reigning state champion at 170-pounds, lost in the semifinals to Beech senior Donovan Rich in a close 9-4 decision before winning the third place match with a first round fall over Brentwood Academys Logan Spell.

Forrest came up with another big win at the Cheatham County Duals last Saturday when they beat Creekwood 54-24.

The Rockets lost their final two matches versus Fairview and Sycamore, but saw enough as eighth-graders Seth McCoy both won a pair of bouts while Nick McClendon, Hill, and Williams all had a solid day at Ashland City.

Senior Carson Blackwell is also off to a good start at 138 pounds and freshman Micah McClendon is back in the fold, wrestling at 126 pounds.

Cheatham County Duals

Saturday, December 14

Forrest 54, Creekwood 24

220 Pounds-Micah Magrecke (Creek Wood), forfeit.

285-Sam Williams (Forrest) over Brannon Galloway (Creek Wood), Fall 5:04.

106-Double Forfeit.

113-Layne Bowman (Forrest) over Dalton Lovelace (Creek Wood), Fall 3:29.

120-Seth McCoy (Forrest) over Michael Sisco (Creek Wood), Fall 0:27.

126-Micah McClendon (Forrest) over Alex Smith (Creek Wood), Fall 0:49.

132-Forest Ozburn (Forrest), forfeit.

138-Carson Blackwell (Forrest), forfeit.

145-Jack Dawson (Creek Wood) over Hunter Pendley (Forrest), Fall 1:04.

152-Sean Paul Febus (Forrest) over Orlando Dawson (Creek Wood), 3:30.

160-Noah Christensen (Creek Wood), forfeit.

170-Nick McClendon (Forrest) over Garrett Hazelgrove (Creek Wood), Fall 1:10.

182-Matthew Trotter (Creek Wood), forfeit.

195-Noah Hill (Forrest) over Sam England (Creek Wood), Fall 1:06.

Fairview 57, Forrest 19

285 Pounds-Kerry Baker (Fairview), forfeit.

106-Jeffrey Anderson (Fairview) over Layne Bowman (Forrest), Fall 1:54.

113-Joshua Carroll (Fairview), forfeit.

120-Braiden Vanderploeg (Forrest) over Keegan Seaver (Fairview), Dec. 10-4.

126-Blake Mitchell (Fairview) over Micah McClendon (Forrest), Dec. 9-2.

132-Forest Ozburn (Forrest) over Zach Derrick (Fairview), Fall 3:14.

138-Riley Bennett (Fairview) over Carson Blackwell (Forrest), Fall 1:14.

145-Malachi Bennett (Fairview) over Hunter Pendley (Forrest), Fall 3:14.

152-Kendrick Curtis (Fairview) over Sean Paul Febus (Forrest), Fall 1:00.

160-Brody Cox (Fairview), forfeit.

170-Nick McClendon (Forrest) over Arie Donaldson (Fairview), MD 15-3.

182-Jacob Derrick (Fairview), forfeit.

195-Noah Hill (Forrest) over Cody Delano (Fairview), Fall 5:08.

220-Jacob Clevenger (Fairview), forfeit.

Sycamore 48, Forrest 12

106 Pounds-Double Forfeit.

113-Preston Castleberry (Sycamore) over Layne Bowman (Forrest), Fall.

120-Logan Heckert (Sycamore) over Braiden Vanderploeg (Forrest), Fall.

126-Garrett Webber (Sycamore) over Micah McClendon (Forrest), Fall.

132-Luke London (Sycamore) over Asa Nance (Forrest), Fall.

138-Dalen Kimble (Sycamore) over Carson Blackwell (Forrest), Fall.

145-Nathan Thorbjornsen (Sycamore) over Hunter Pendley (Forrest), Fall.

152-Mark Helser (Sycamore) over Sean Paul Febus (Forrest), Fall.

160-Double Forfeit.

170-Nick McClendon (Forrest), forfeit.

182-Double Forfeit.

195-Double Forfeit.

220-Noah Hill (Forrest) over Aiden Barker (Sycamore), Fall.

285-Ariel Rojas-Avila (Sycamore) over Sam Williams (Forrest), Fall.

Schedule Opponent Venue Time Dec 28 Battle for Independence (Girls) Independence 7:00 a.m. Jan 4 Stewarts Creek Invitational Stewarts Creek 7:00am Jan 9 Stewarts Creek/Cookeville Stewarts Creek 5:00pm Jan 11 Fairview Duals Fairview 9:00am Jan 14 Eagleville/East Nashville Eagleville 5:00pm Jan 16 Nolensville Forrest 5:00pm Jan 18 Super Round Robin Nolensville 9:00am Jan 21 Cheatham County/Columbia Central Forrest 6:30pm Jan 23 Cascade Forrest 5:00pm Jan 28 Marshall County (Senior Night) Forrest 5:00pm Jan 30 Region Duals TBA TBA Jan 31 Girls West Regional Nolensville TBA Feb 1 JV State Nolensville 7:00am Feb 4 MLK (Tentative) Forrest 5:00pm Feb 7-8 State Duels Ag Center, Franklin Feb 14-15 Individual Regions East Ridge TBA Feb 21-22 Individual State Ag Center, Franklin

