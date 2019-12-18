Rocket wrestlers getting ready for another big season
The Forrest Rocket wrestling squad is in the early season stages of making weight and getting their lineup set before the action picks up after the New Year, but they scored two second place finishes and a third at the Harpeth Invitational on December 7.
Junior Noah Hill, who was the state runner-up at 195-pounds last season, swept his first three matches before Fairviews Jacob Clevenger came up with pin over Hill in the title match.
Senior Sammy Williams is off to a fast start as the Forrest senior also won his first three matches before being stopped by Wilson Centrals Jesse Richardson in the first round of the 285-pound title bout.
Forrest senior Nick McClendon, the reigning state champion at 170-pounds, lost in the semifinals to Beech senior Donovan Rich in a close 9-4 decision before winning the third place match with a first round fall over Brentwood Academys Logan Spell.
Forrest came up with another big win at the Cheatham County Duals last Saturday when they beat Creekwood 54-24.
The Rockets lost their final two matches versus Fairview and Sycamore, but saw enough as eighth-graders Seth McCoy both won a pair of bouts while Nick McClendon, Hill, and Williams all had a solid day at Ashland City.
Senior Carson Blackwell is also off to a good start at 138 pounds and freshman Micah McClendon is back in the fold, wrestling at 126 pounds.
Cheatham County Duals
Saturday, December 14
Forrest 54, Creekwood 24
|220 Pounds-Micah Magrecke (Creek Wood), forfeit.
285-Sam Williams (Forrest) over Brannon Galloway (Creek Wood), Fall 5:04.
106-Double Forfeit.
113-Layne Bowman (Forrest) over Dalton Lovelace (Creek Wood), Fall 3:29.
120-Seth McCoy (Forrest) over Michael Sisco (Creek Wood), Fall 0:27.
126-Micah McClendon (Forrest) over Alex Smith (Creek Wood), Fall 0:49.
132-Forest Ozburn (Forrest), forfeit.
138-Carson Blackwell (Forrest), forfeit.
145-Jack Dawson (Creek Wood) over Hunter Pendley (Forrest), Fall 1:04.
152-Sean Paul Febus (Forrest) over Orlando Dawson (Creek Wood), 3:30.
160-Noah Christensen (Creek Wood), forfeit.
170-Nick McClendon (Forrest) over Garrett Hazelgrove (Creek Wood), Fall 1:10.
182-Matthew Trotter (Creek Wood), forfeit.
195-Noah Hill (Forrest) over Sam England (Creek Wood), Fall 1:06.
Fairview 57, Forrest 19
285 Pounds-Kerry Baker (Fairview), forfeit.
106-Jeffrey Anderson (Fairview) over Layne Bowman (Forrest), Fall 1:54.
113-Joshua Carroll (Fairview), forfeit.
120-Braiden Vanderploeg (Forrest) over Keegan Seaver (Fairview), Dec. 10-4.
126-Blake Mitchell (Fairview) over Micah McClendon (Forrest), Dec. 9-2.
132-Forest Ozburn (Forrest) over Zach Derrick (Fairview), Fall 3:14.
138-Riley Bennett (Fairview) over Carson Blackwell (Forrest), Fall 1:14.
145-Malachi Bennett (Fairview) over Hunter Pendley (Forrest), Fall 3:14.
152-Kendrick Curtis (Fairview) over Sean Paul Febus (Forrest), Fall 1:00.
160-Brody Cox (Fairview), forfeit.
170-Nick McClendon (Forrest) over Arie Donaldson (Fairview), MD 15-3.
182-Jacob Derrick (Fairview), forfeit.
195-Noah Hill (Forrest) over Cody Delano (Fairview), Fall 5:08.
220-Jacob Clevenger (Fairview), forfeit.
Sycamore 48, Forrest 12
106 Pounds-Double Forfeit.
113-Preston Castleberry (Sycamore) over Layne Bowman (Forrest), Fall.
120-Logan Heckert (Sycamore) over Braiden Vanderploeg (Forrest), Fall.
126-Garrett Webber (Sycamore) over Micah McClendon (Forrest), Fall.
132-Luke London (Sycamore) over Asa Nance (Forrest), Fall.
138-Dalen Kimble (Sycamore) over Carson Blackwell (Forrest), Fall.
145-Nathan Thorbjornsen (Sycamore) over Hunter Pendley (Forrest), Fall.
152-Mark Helser (Sycamore) over Sean Paul Febus (Forrest), Fall.
160-Double Forfeit.
170-Nick McClendon (Forrest), forfeit.
182-Double Forfeit.
195-Double Forfeit.
220-Noah Hill (Forrest) over Aiden Barker (Sycamore), Fall.
285-Ariel Rojas-Avila (Sycamore) over Sam Williams (Forrest), Fall.
|Schedule
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time
|Dec 28
|Battle for Independence (Girls)
|Independence
|7:00 a.m.
|Jan 4
|Stewarts Creek Invitational
|Stewarts Creek 7:00am
|Jan 9
|Stewarts Creek/Cookeville
|Stewarts Creek 5:00pm
|Jan 11
|Fairview Duals
|Fairview
|9:00am
|Jan 14
|Eagleville/East Nashville
|Eagleville
|5:00pm
|Jan 16
|Nolensville
|Forrest
|5:00pm
|Jan 18
|Super Round Robin
|Nolensville
|9:00am
|Jan 21
|Cheatham County/Columbia Central
|Forrest
|6:30pm
|Jan 23
|Cascade
|Forrest
|5:00pm
|Jan 28
|Marshall County (Senior Night)
|Forrest
|5:00pm
|Jan 30
|Region Duals
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan 31
|Girls West Regional
|Nolensville
|TBA
|Feb 1
|JV State
|Nolensville
|7:00am
|Feb 4
|MLK (Tentative)
|Forrest
|5:00pm
|Feb 7-8
|State Duels
|Ag Center, Franklin
|Feb 14-15
|Individual Regions
|East Ridge
|TBA
|Feb 21-22
|Individual State
|Ag Center, Franklin
Roster
|Anna Albert
|So.
|Liam Bell
|8th
|Carson Blackwell
|Sr.
|Layne Bowman
|Jr.
|Walls Cameron
|8th
|Noah Hill
|Jr.
|Micah McClendon
|Fr.
|Nick McClendon
|Sr.
|Seth McCoy
|8th
|Asa Nance
|So.
|Forest Ozburn
|So.
|Hunter Pendley
|Jr.
|Ethan Reese
|8th
|Sean Paul Febus
|8th
|Braiden Vanderploeg
|So.
|Joseph Whitaker
|Jr.
|Sammy Williams
|Sr.
|McCalister Wilson
|So.