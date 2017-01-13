Marshall County Tribune

Internet provider expands services to new Marshall County areas
By Jay Langston Editor United Communications recently announced the launch of their new interactive fiber campaign and website aimed at giving customers the ability to help determine when and where...
Solid Waste still digging for leadership
By Scott Pearson Staff Writer The Marshall County Solid Waste committee continues their search for a new director. The committee interviewed the five candidates who applied for the position at the...
Police Taser Ronald Travis during scuffle, Columbia woman caught with liquor bottles in her socks
On December 14, Lewisburg Police gave chase to a Chevrolet Impala observed speeding on First Avenue and passing other cars in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The driver, Joseph Travis,...
Community Notices
The Lewisburg Gas Department will be having its monthly board meeting Jan. 11, 2017, at 4:30 located 505 N Ellington Pkwy. The South Central Human Resource Agency Head Start/Early Head Start policy...
Haslam proclaims Jan. 12 FAFSA Frenzy Day
NASHVILLE -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has proclaimed Thursday, January 12, as the first "TN FAFSA Frenzy Day," encouraging high school seniors and current college students to submit the Free...
TDEC encourages Tennessee homeowners to test for radon
NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is encouraging residents to identify and address radon problems in their homes as part of Radon Action Month by offering...