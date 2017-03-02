Marshall County Tribune

-
Commission examines new human resources job, new taxBy Scott Pearson Staff Writer The Marshall County Commission held a workshop after their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 to discuss the need to add human resources support for the county. The need...
DRMC offers to partner with Gov. Haslams rural Internet planBy Jay Langston Editor Limited access to broadband Internet connectivity in rural middle Tennessee has prompted Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) to create a solution for the future....
- Tiger standout McWilliams signs with Blue Raidersain McWilliams played just one season for the Marshall County Tigers, but its a season the Tiger faithful won't soon forget. McWilliams, a transfer from Fayetteville City High was a dominant force on the widely feared Marshall County defense which culminated in a 4A Mr. Football runner-up finish, All-State, All-Midstate, and All-Region honors. On the recruiting trail, the star linebacker finished things off early by committing to Middle Tennessee State University towards the beginning of the season over offers from South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia State, UT-Martin, Jackson State, Mercer, Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay.
Trump... walking the talk (2/3/17)Its interesting, isnt it? A guy makes a campaign promise. He gets elected on that promise. In the first two weeks he keeps the promise. And people lose their minds. Lets get a couple of things straight up front. President Trumps executive order is not a Muslim ban. ...
The skys the limit for skilled trades (2/3/17)The demand for skilled laborers - electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians and others - continues to soar, and thats a good thing for America. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, skilled-trades jobs have increased by more than 1 million since 2012 - the most of any profession....
In response to the Opinion Editorial from Susan Stamper Brown - (2/3/17)Ms. Brown, I am truly disappointed in your recent article titled, Democrats post-election temper-tantrums continue. Though I gritted my teeth through your first sentence, I was right back with you throughout the next few paragraphs. You could have had me on your side... that is until you started your rant on the size of the crowd at the Womens March...
Marjorie Elaine Gatlin Taylor (2/2/17)Marjorie Elaine Gatlin Taylor, age 86 passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the NHC - Maury Regional Nursing Home in Columbia, TN. She was born on Mar. 8, 1930, in Marshall County, TN to the late...
Edna Cheek (2/2/17)Edna Cheek, age 92 of Lewisburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017, at her residence. Ms. Cheek was a native of Marshall County and daughter of the late George and Janie Allen Cheek. She was retired from...
Harold Blackwell (2/2/17)Harold Blackwell, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at NHC Lewisburg. He was a Marshall County native and was born to the late Clarence and Oma (Rodgers) Blackwell. He worked for...
Stanley Hobart Nix (1/31/17)Mr. Stanley Hobart Nix, age 67, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at Marshall Medical Center. Mr. Nix was a native of Marshall County, the son of the late James Hobart Nix and Mrs. Mary Lou...
Shannon Hobby Campbell (1/31/17)Mrs. Shannon Hobby Campbell, age 48 of Lewisburg, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Marshall Medical Center. Shannon was a native of Davidson County, TN and daughter of the late James and Jean Sullenger...
Dorothy Dot DeVara Martin (1/31/17)Dorothy Dot DeVara Martin, age 87, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at NHC Columbia. Dot was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Columbia, the daughter of Lexie Keith Martin and Lula Moore...
Help WantedConstruction company looking for hard working people. Outside work only. Lots of lifting. Must have an attitude of wanting to work. Pay based on work ethics. Random drug screen. Clean driving record a must. 931-212-0540 leave message or 931-364-2159
Help WantedPE and J Inc. 4 temp farm workers Longs, SC 4/1/17-9/15/17 $10.62 hr. No exp reqd. Prune peaches using hand tools & ladders. Thin peaches by hand, pick peaches and place in 1/2 bushel bags or baskets. Pick up and carry bags of peaches weighing 35 lbs. Guaranteed offer of employ for min. of 3/4 of workdays of total work contract period. Employer will: provide nec. tools supplies & equip at no cost to worker, housing for workers who cannot return to permanent residence at end of workday,...
Help WantedLooking for experienced carpenters with own transportation If interested call Bob Barnes Construction, (931)580-7798.
For SaleSURVEYING LEVEL, brand new, never been used! Tripod stand and 16' grade rod included, $75. 931-637-9738
