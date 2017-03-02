Marshall County Tribune

Revamped Motlow State Bucks baseball team hopes to contend for TCCAA title

LYNCHBURG, TN (Jan. 30, 2017)  With only nine players returning from last years roster, including four who were redshirts in 2016, Motlow State head baseball coach Dan McShea may still be learning player names as the Bucks prepare to open the 2017 season. Practice for the new season officially began Jan. 10. The Motlow starting nine will take the field for the first time on Friday, Feb. 3, when they travel to Hanceville, Ala., for a doubleheader against Wallace State, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The first home game will be Feb. 10, with Marshalltown (IA) Community College visiting the Driver Baseball Complex at noon.