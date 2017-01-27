Marshall County Tribune

Allen leads Bulldogs to win at Culleoka

After suffering three consecutive District 11A losses by 20 points or more, the Cornersville Bulldogs bounced back with a thrilling 41-38 win at Culleoka Friday night. "It was a little more exciting than I wanted it to be," Cornersville coach Peyton Newton said. "It was not a very pretty game, but I'm just glad we came away with the victory for the kids." Senior Michael Allen led all scorers with 17 points in the game and he was instrumental in sealing the win for Cornersville, scoring on a monster rebound and put-back with one minute to play in the game and then hitting a crucial free throw 30 seconds later.