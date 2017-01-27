Marshall County Tribune

-
Faster rural Internet coming, Haslam announces Tennessee Broadband Accessibility ActNASHVILLE -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today announced legislation to increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens. Tennessee currently ranks 29th in the U.S. for broadband access,...
-
- Allen leads Bulldogs to win at CulleokaAfter suffering three consecutive District 11A losses by 20 points or more, the Cornersville Bulldogs bounced back with a thrilling 41-38 win at Culleoka Friday night. "It was a little more exciting than I wanted it to be," Cornersville coach Peyton Newton said. "It was not a very pretty game, but I'm just glad we came away with the victory for the kids." Senior Michael Allen led all scorers with 17 points in the game and he was instrumental in sealing the win for Cornersville, scoring on a monster rebound and put-back with one minute to play in the game and then hitting a crucial free throw 30 seconds later.
-
Choosing to build on a solid foundation (1/27/17)This Presidential election has caused a lot of stress and frustration to say the least. Each campaign relied on the same strategy of trying to intentionally scare and convince voters about what would happen if the other candidate took office and to some degree - both sides had a valid point. ...
-
Celebrate your freedom to oppose President Trump (1/27/17)"Halima" hid under the bed and tried not to watch as the soldiers slit her brother's throat. It was 1999 in Sierra Leone and the country was in the middle of a bloody civil war. Halima waited until the killers left, then crawled out and ran to her brother Salim, who was not breathing. ...
-
President Trump needs to stop biting (1/27/17)A couple of hours before dusk, you could see it. Sometimes it would move in wide circles. Sometimes it was turmoil traveling in a straight line between the lighthouse and Cockenoe Island. The Long Island shallows along the southern Connecticut coast offers plenty of food for reactionary blue fish: mackerel, sand eels, porgy, butterfish; basically anything that's shiny and moving...
-
Stanley Hobart Nix (1/31/17)Mr. Stanley Hobart Nix, age 67, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at Marshall Medical Center. Mr. Nix was a native of Marshall County, the son of the late James Hobart Nix and Mrs. Mary Lou...
-
Shannon Hobby Campbell (1/31/17)Mrs. Shannon Hobby Campbell, age 48 of Lewisburg, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Marshall Medical Center. Shannon was a native of Davidson County, TN and daughter of the late James and Jean Sullenger...
-
Dorothy Dot DeVara Martin (1/31/17)Dorothy Dot DeVara Martin, age 87, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at NHC Columbia. Dot was born Oct. 17, 1929, in Columbia, the daughter of Lexie Keith Martin and Lula Moore...
-
Jason Lamont Brown (1/26/17)Jason Lamont Brown, age 39, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. He was a resident of Pulaski and was employed at Calsonic in Lewisburg. Visitation will be Jan. 27, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
-
Celia Lanette Cashion (1/26/17)Ms. Celia Lanette Cashion, age 54, of Lewisburg, died Wednesday morning at her residence. Ms. Cashion was a native of Marshall County, the daughter of the late Charles Allen and Lillie Mae Porter...
-
Joyce Shaw (1/24/17)Mrs. Joyce Shaw, age 85, of Cornersville, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at her residence. Mrs. Shaw was a native of Giles County, the daughter of the late Charles Harrison and Lillie Pearl Swinney...
