Marshall County Tribune

Lewisburg Water running at near capacity, growth on the horizon
By Scott Pearson Staff Writer The Lewisburg Water and Wastewater Department is showing positive growth this fiscal year, but that success also raises the possibility of necessary expansion in the...
Police Blotter
On Dec. 25, LPD responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Haynes Street. The 911 caller said that Misty King had asked them to call because she was being beaten by Christopher King. Finding no...
USDA offers loans for beginning farmers
(NASHVILLE, TN) January 18, 2017 Tennessees USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting State Executive Director Tyeisha Samples reminds producers that FSA offers targeted farm ownership and farm...
School Menus!
JANUARY 30 FEBRUARY 3, 2017 ALL MENUS SUBJECT TO CHANGE LEWISBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL Breakfast Monday: Honey Bun or Cereal w/Cheese Stick, Fresh Fruit, Juice, Choice of Milk Tuesday: Sausage Biscuit or...
Women march in TN, nation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Thousands of people marched on city streets in Memphis, Nashville and other Tennessee cities on Saturday as part of a worldwide wave of demonstrations in support of women...