Marshall County Tribune

New Laws in Effect for 2017
By Scott Pearson Staff Writer New Year's Day will usher in the start of 2017 as well as the adoption of several new laws passed during the last session of the General Assembly. Twenty-nine laws will...
Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Visitors may need hard hats to enter Marshall County Courthouse
By Scott Pearson Staff Writer Yellow caution tape has been in place at the north and south ends of the courthouse for several days. It's not a crime scene or a construction zone, although it could be...
Anti-crime legislation takes effect January 1
NASHVILLE -- Major legislation, which addresses the most serious offenses driving Tennessee's violent crime rate, is among 29 new Tennessee laws taking effect on January 1. The Public Safety Act of...
Special education students get paired with artistic mentors
By Madeline Lewis Tribune Correspondent "When I'm having a bad day I can come to this class, see my mentee, and the day gets better," Marshall County High School student Brianna Stinnett said. The...
Anytime Fitness in Lewisburg celebrates Grand Opening in Governor's Plaza
Anytime Fitness, the world largest and fastest growing 24-hour co-ed fitness franchise, is pleased to announce that it is open for fitness in the new Governor's Plaza in Lewisburg. A grand opening...
Last week's most read stories
